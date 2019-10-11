M. Kraus & Co Buys 1,316 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,038. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.73.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

