Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.09

Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and traded as high as $30.54. Lundin Petroleum shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 250 shares.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lundin Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

