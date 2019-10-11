Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given a $71.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) received a $71.00 price target from analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,940,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $645,338.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,182. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.