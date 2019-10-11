Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of LL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,900. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 126,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

