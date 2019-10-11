Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given a $227.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has been given a $227.00 target price by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,888. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.71. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $204.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.