Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47,747.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 94,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 711,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

