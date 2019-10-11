LogisCoin Price Reaches $0.0018 (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 71.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. One LogisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a total market cap of $4,350.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00202596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01032658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00087986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LogisCoin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin . The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

