Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $401.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $379.00 to $401.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.64.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.26. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

