Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $381.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $376.00 to $381.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $372.64.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.70. 72,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

