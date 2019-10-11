Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Cypress Capital Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $401.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.66. 37,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,277. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.46 and a 200 day moving average of $353.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

