LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.00

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 12926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.25 ($0.75).

The firm has a market cap of $47.23 million and a PE ratio of -10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.06.

LMS Capital Company Profile (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.