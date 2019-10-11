Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 6,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $690.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 157,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 106,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 107,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

