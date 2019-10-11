Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.35.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 482,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 129,482 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 658,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

