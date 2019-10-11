Linx (LINX) Price Up 37.6% This Week

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 80.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Linx has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Linx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Linx has a market capitalization of $18,131.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00672882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013284 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About Linx

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linx’s official website is mylinx.io . The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.