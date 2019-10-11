Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 33.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €184.08 ($214.05).

LIN stock opened at €174.00 ($202.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €169.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.80 ($223.02).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

