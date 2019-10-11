Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.21 million, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 50,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $943,211.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,522,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,570,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.