Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,456,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,045 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,948,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

