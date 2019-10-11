LHT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,686.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 7% against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $249,773.00 and $4,686.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005580 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded up 105.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

