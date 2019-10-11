Lethean (LTHN) Tops One Day Volume of $83.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $241,270.00 and $83.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00201486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00999958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087745 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 795,337,034 coins and its circulating supply is 725,337,034 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

