Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) is CX Institutional’s 5th Largest Position

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF makes up 2.4% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.88% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 167.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $176,000.

LVHD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,470. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

