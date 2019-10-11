Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 4,753 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000.

PXF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,197. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4719 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

