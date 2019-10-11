Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,430 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

In related news, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $19,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

