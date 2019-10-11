Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 12,978 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 88,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

