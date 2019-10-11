Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,438 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,966,000 after buying an additional 1,942,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,685,000 after buying an additional 1,129,724 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,130,000 after buying an additional 752,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,798,000 after buying an additional 562,238 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $37,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,408 shares of company stock worth $3,535,381. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

