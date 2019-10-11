Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Intel stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,566,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

