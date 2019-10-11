Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 2,554 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.71. The stock had a trading volume of 870,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $228.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.