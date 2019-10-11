Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 46,943 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,943 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.15. The stock had a trading volume of 332,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

