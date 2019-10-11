Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after buying an additional 838,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after buying an additional 143,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after buying an additional 378,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $137.87. 129,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,189. The stock has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

