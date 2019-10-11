Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 820 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.81.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,604,556 shares of company stock worth $664,101,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.66. 2,645,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

