Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Laureate Education has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $55,693.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,298.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,940.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007,699 shares of company stock worth $267,652,310 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. CPV Partners LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.