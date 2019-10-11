KUN (KUN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,211.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. KUN has a total market cap of $10,314.00 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN token can now be bought for $5.16 or 0.00061981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01020927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

