Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,968. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $11,740,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,265,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 117,683 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 74,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

