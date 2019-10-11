Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €48.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.88 ($51.03).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.