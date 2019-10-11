Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.88 ($51.03).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.