Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.88 ($51.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

