Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Knoll stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Knoll has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knoll will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,305 shares of company stock valued at $464,625 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,961,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 502,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,461,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 292,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

