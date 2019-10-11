KeyCorp Cuts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $29.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded nVent Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. nVent Electric has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nVent Electric by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 125,715 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,294,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,882 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.