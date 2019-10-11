Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Trading Up 12.3%

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) shares were up 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 180,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 313,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEG shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

The stock has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Key Energy Services Inc will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 275,728 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:KEG)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

