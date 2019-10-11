Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €602.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €602.00 ($700.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €554.33 ($644.57).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER traded up €9.25 ($10.76) on Thursday, reaching €471.85 ($548.66). 255,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €447.92. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.