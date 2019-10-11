KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KPELY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

