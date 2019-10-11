Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kenon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Kenon stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Kenon has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 28.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

