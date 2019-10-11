Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennametal's diversified customer base in various end markets enables it to avoid customer concentration risks. Of late, the company’s three initiatives — growth, modernization and simplification — have been proving advantageous. By fiscal 2021, the company anticipates adjusted sales to be $2,500-$2,600 million. Kennametal remains committed toward rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. However, its shares have underperformed the industry. Weakness in the Industrial, WIDIA and Infrastructure segments remains a concern. The company believes that challenging end-market conditions and restructuring charges will affect the first half of fiscal 2020. Given the company’s extensive geographic presence, its financial performance is subject to risks arising from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies and geopolitical issues.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.64.

KMT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 752.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,004 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 514.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 562,886 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,189,000 after acquiring an additional 281,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

