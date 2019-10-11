KCR Residential Reit (LON:KCR) Trading Down 31.7%

Shares of KCR Residential Reit PLC (LON:KCR) fell 31.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63), 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.97 ($0.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.82.

KCR Residential Reit Company Profile (LON:KCR)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

