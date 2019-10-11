Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of KZIA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

