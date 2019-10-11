Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Shares of KZIA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.
