K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.01

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.01 and traded as high as $36.85. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.01. The company has a market cap of $390.72 million and a P/E ratio of 55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.60 million. Equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.6981016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.45%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.