JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $456.17

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.17 and traded as high as $483.30. JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at $476.00, with a volume of 2,366 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $383.97 million and a PE ratio of -45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99, a current ratio of 23.92 and a quick ratio of 22.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 456.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.36.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.