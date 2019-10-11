Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC raised Just Energy Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,458. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 325.10% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $670.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

