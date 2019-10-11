Just Eat’s (JE) Sell Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Just Eat to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 805 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 798.71 ($10.44).

Get Just Eat alerts:

JE opened at GBX 621.20 ($8.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 705.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 686.07. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.