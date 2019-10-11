Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.38 ($30.67).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Jungheinrich stock traded up €0.94 ($1.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €20.78 ($24.16). 181,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of €32.36 ($37.63).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.