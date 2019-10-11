Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 450 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $841,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,725,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $396,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,569,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $16,958,450. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

FIVN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.87, a P/E/G ratio of 141.98 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

